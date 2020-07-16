COVID-19: Prepare Your Mind Because Life Might Not Be Normal Till Next Year – Peter Okoye

One half of the defunct P-Square group, Peter Okoye, who recently revealed that he tested positive to the Coronavirus, has warned those doubting that the virus exists.

This is coming after actor Mr Ibu said said that the virus is a scam in Nigeria and he doesn’t care.

Peter has now taken to twitter to say that ignorance is a disease and that people should prepare their minds as life might not be normal till next year, 2021.

“Ignorance is a desease. Far worst than the underlying virus (Covid19) California has gone Shut Down again and some states in the US are about to do the same. Some will still say Covid19 is a Scam. It’s ordinary malaria! Prepare ur mind, cos life might not be normal till nxt yr.

For those still doubting Covid19. A word is enough for the wise! Stay safe out der!”

Few weeks ago, the 38-year-old artiste disclosed in a video that his wife, Lola, their daughter, Aliona, and two of their domestic staff, a cook and a nanny, also tested positive for the virus.