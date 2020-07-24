‘Corruption Has Become A Way Of Life In Your Govt’ – PDP Begs Buhari To Resign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tender his resignation over alleged rampant cases of corruption in federal agencies.

According to The Nations, the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, made the call in an ongoing media parley in Abuja.

Secondus cited ongoing corruption investigations in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), and others.

The PDP chairman said corruption has become a way of life among Nigerians while President Buhari plays the ostrich.

He accused the president of abandoning his promise to fight corruption during electioneering campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

The call comes days after members of the House of Representatives on the platform of the PDP had announced that they may soon commence impeachment proceedings against President Buhari.

The PDP lawmakers in a statement on Tuesday, July 21, warned they would commence impeachment proceedings against Buhari if the insecurity challenges in Nigeria do not improve and if what they termed as the calculated blackmail against the National Assembly is not checked.

The PDP caucus in the House gave the president a four-week ultimatum to provide security to Nigerians and commence proper cleaning of they described as the embarrassing and notorious corruption cases in the country or face impeachment.

“We shall revert to the relevant sections of the constitution and commence impeachment proceedings in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians,” Kingsley Chinda, the leader of the caucus said.

According to the opposition lawmakers, the disrespect for the constitution by appointees of the executive arm was a ground to instigate the impeachment process.

They also complained that everywhere is unsafe in the country because of the constant attacks from terrorists, kidnappers and bandits.