Coronavirus Cases In The US Hits Three Million As President Trump Pushes For Schools To Re-open

The United States has surpassed 3 million confirmed Coronavirus cases with Trump administration pushing to reopen schools in the fall.

The Coronavirus is surging in at least 40 states in the US including Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and Arizona. Some public health officials have warned that the country is on track to start recording 100,000 new cases a day if the virus is not controlled.

The U.S also leads the world in COVID-19 deaths, with over 131,000.

“At this point, we have tested more than 39 million Americans,” US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters.

“Among those, more than three million Americans have tested positive and more than 1.3 million Americans have recovered.”

The U.S. hit the milestone after President Donald Trump formally submitted the U.S. notice of withdrawal to the World Health Organization (WHO) over the body’s handling of the pandemic.