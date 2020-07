Cheque Delivers New Extended Play, ‘Razor’

Penthauze Music recording music artiste, Cheque has released his highly anticipated EP which he tagged “Razor.”

The “Razor” extended play, houses five solid tracks with no features, it includes his previously released buzzing joint, “Satisfied.”

Production credits on the project goes to Masterkraft, Certibeats, Tempoe, DeeMarc, Andyr and Datboigetro.

Listen below!

