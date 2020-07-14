Chelsea To Offer Kepa Plus Cash For Atletico Madrid’s Keeper, Oblak

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has made Atletico Madrid’s goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, his No.1 target this summer.

Lampard is not pleased with current first-choice, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has struggled this season and is now looking for replacements.

Oblak, 27, has a £120m buy-out clause in his contract which will expire in 2023.

But Kepa could be used in a player-plus-cash deal for Oblak, the UK Mirror reports.

Oblak is regarded by many as the best keeper in the world and speaks English as one of five languages.

Kepa has won 10 caps for Spain, but has struggled with the physical style of English football.