Chelsea Are Motivated To Face Liverpool Next Season – Mount

Chelsea are motivated to match Liverpool next season, says Mason Mount.

The two teams are scheduled to meet for the fourth time this term at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Blues will be assured of a place in the top four if they pick up a victory against the newly-crowned Premier League champions, who no longer have anything left to play for after missing out on the all-time points record.

Liverpool won their first title in 30 years with seven games to spare, and currently sit 18 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Chelsea could end up finishing the season with a place in the Champions League and a trophy in the form of the FA Cup, and Mount insists they will be looking to build on that platform and dethrone the Reds next season.

The 21-year-old told the Blues’ official website: