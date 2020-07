Shortly after the release of his previous single “Show Me,” NSNS frontier CDQ comes through with another record entitled, “Vaseline.”

“Vaseline” is obviously one for the streets, it serves as CDQ‘s 4th official single for the year already, a show of consistency it is.

The record was produced by talented music producer, Vice Beatz and was engineered by the highly prolific Swaps.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.