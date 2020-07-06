Carlo Ancelotti excludes, Cristiano Ronaldo And Messi from his all time best 11 players (See list)

Former Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid and current Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has snubbed Nigerian duo Sunday Oliseh and Mikel Obi from his all-time best 11 players he’s coached in his illustrious career.

Ancelotti speaks 6 languages and his coaching career has spanned over two decades with lots of trophies and medals to show for it. He coached Oliseh at Juventus during the 1999/2000 season before his two year spell at Chelsea where he coached Mikel and won the Premier league and FA Cup titles.

While listing his 11 best players of all time he left out Mikel, Oliseh and even Cristiano Ronaldo whom he coached at Real Madrid.

The list also excludes Filipo Inzaghi and Del Pierio, two Italian players the manager had good times with on the field.

Ancelotti, who has won silverware in Italy, Spain, England, Germany and France, listed Cafu, John Terry, Frank Lampard, Paolo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Kaka, Andriy Shevchenko, Thiago Silva and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Zinedine Zidane and Buffon in his ideal 11, according to British tabloid, The Sun.

See full team below.