Cardi B Addresses Those Trolling Her Husband For Buying Their 2-Year-old Daughter A N6million Hermes Bag (Video)

American rapper, Cardi B has slammed those trolling her husband, Offset for gifting their two year old daughter, Kulture a N6million Hermes bag on her birthday.

In a clip which Offset shared on his Instagram page, Offset gushed over his 2-year-old daughter as he stretched out the beautiful pink bag to her.

‘Wow, it’s pretty, it’s pretty. ‘Look, this is yours mama, wow, see you beautiful baby, it’s your Birkin!‘ Offset said.

After the video went viral, some people criticised Offset for spending such a huge amount on a bag for a 2-year-old instead of buying her a toy.

Reacting to this, Cardi B shared a video on her IG story, insisting that her daughter also attends big ceremonies, so if her mom and dad wears designers, then she should too.

Watch the video below;