The deluxe version of Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album, “Shoot for The Stars, Aim for The Moon” finally arrives.

The African Giant, Burna Boy appeared on “Enjoy Yourself” remix, the 34th track on the project. The album also featured Nigerian International superstar, Davido on the 25th track dubbed, “Tsunami.”

