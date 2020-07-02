Broke Men And Women Have No Business Being In A Relationship Or Marriage – Ifu Ennada

Former big brother Naija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada, has slammed broke people who are trying to get into a relationship.

According to the beauty entrepreneur, if you want a successful partner, you should be successful first. The 2018 BBNaija star went further to say that deadbeat broke men and women have no business being in a relationship or marriage.

She used herself as an example, saying that when she was broke, she focused on changing her situation and not look for a rich man to date.

“When I was terribly broke, I was focused on changing my situation, not looking for a meal ticket or looking for a rich man to date.” she wrote.