BREAKING: UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals Draw

UEFA has released the draw for the final eight of this season’s Champions League.

The draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

See the draw below:

Quarter-finals

Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Semi-finals

Real Madrid/Man City/Juventus/Lyon v Barcelona/Napoli/Bayern Munich/Chelsea

RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid v Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

Ties to be played on August 18 and 19 in Lisbon

Final on August 23

All matches to be played in Lisbon.