BREAKING: UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals Draw

UEFA has released the draw for the final eight of this season’s Champions League.
The draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.
See the draw below:
Quarter-finals
Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA)
RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG)
Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon
Semi-finals
Real Madrid/Man City/Juventus/Lyon v Barcelona/Napoli/Bayern Munich/Chelsea
RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid v Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain
Ties to be played on August 18 and 19 in Lisbon
Final on August 23
All matches to be played in Lisbon.