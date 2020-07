The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday revealed the identity of the killer of the late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, made this known at a just ended briefing in Abuja.

Daramola gave the name of Arotile’s ex-classmate who drove the vehicle that hit Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot as “Mr Nehemiah Adejoh”.

The NAF spokesperson also said the matter would be handed over to the Nigeria Police Force being a civil case.