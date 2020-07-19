BREAKING: Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, Contracts COVID-19

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has contracted COVID-19, The PUNCH has learnt.

The minister, who made this known on Sunday via his verified Twitter handle, said his fourth Covid-19 test returned positive on Saturday.

Narrating the experience, Onyeama said he had felt slight itching in his throat and had had his samples collected for Covid-19 test.

He noted that he was headed to an isolation centre for treatment while he hopes for quick recovery.

He wrote, “(I) did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! (You) win some, lose some. (I’m) heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.”

As a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Onyeama is one of those driving the fight against the pandemic, especially regarding the repatriation of stranded citizens abroad.