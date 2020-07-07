Both Of You Are Incredibly Proud – Sir Dee Addresses Tacha And Seyi Over Their Beef With Each Other (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Sir Dee has finally addressed Tacha and Seyi over their strained relationship with each other for some months now.

Speaking during last night’s reunion, Sir Dee mentioned that Tacha and Seyi are ‘incredibly egotistic’ in nature, and that’s why they find it hard to make up with each other whenever there’s a fight.

He said the both of them need to bring down their shoulders and learn to apologise to each other, instead of trying to play the boss at all times.

Stressing further, Sir Dee revealed how he once apologised to Elozonam after he made a terrible mistake, and advised them to learn to apologise too.

Watch the video below;