Bishop Oyedepo Blasted For Claiming He Healed Coronavirus Patients

Bishop David Oyedepo has been slammed for claiming healed coronavirus patients.

Leo Igwe, the founder of Humanist Association of Nigeria, HAN, condemned the man of God for making such a claim without showing any evidence.

He also said that Oyedepo’s claim could make people live recklessly in the face of the virus.

He said, “His faith healing claim is capable of making people throw caution to the wind, indulge in risky behaviors while believing that their faith would heal them if they contract the virus.

“This faith healing claim by Oyedepo is a piece of misinformation because faith healing is superstition- not a science-based proposition.

“There is no evidence that anybody could be healed of coronavirus as Oyedepo. Unfortunately, this faith healing report from Winners’ church was not balanced and did not contain any perspective from the NCDC, or the health ministry, or a public health expert.

“This faith-healing claim has the potential of misleading the public, especially at a time of so much fear, panic, and uncertainty over the spread and cure of COVID-19.

“The lockdown has adversely affected the religious market. But the way to get the authorities to lift the ban on public gathering in churches is not to spread lies and misinformation about COVID-19 as Oyedepo has done.

“COVID-19 constitutes a public health challenge, and church leaders should be mindful of the claims that they make.”