Billionaire, Tony Elumelu Turns Barber As He Shows Off Barbing Skills (Video)

Popular Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of foremost bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu has shown his fatherly nature after being spotted on camera cutting his son’s hair.

The business mogul took to his Instagram page to share photos and video of him shaving his two sons today, June 30 as he showed off his barbing skills.

He wrote:

“After Madam braided the girls’ hair, my turn to cut the boys’ hair! Covid-19 is making us multi-skilled🤔🤣

#TOEWay #Family #ElumeluBoys”

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCEAfYeH9vY/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7