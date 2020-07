Beverly Osu Expains All It Takes For A Woman To Be Called An ‘Ashawo’ In Nigeria

Beverly Osu has revealed what it takes to be called an ‘ashawo’ or slut in Nigeria.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate shared new photos of herself and wrote in the caption that all it takes to be called an “ashawo” in Nigeria is to be a woman and to exist.

She wrote: “Steps on how to be called an “ashawo” in Nigeria. Be a woman. Exist.”

She added: “To my non Nigerian followers, ashawo means a slut.”