“Better To Be Disqualified Than Evicted” – Tacha Brags

BBNaija reality star, Natacha Ibinabo Akide, popularly known as Tacha has bragged about been disqualified from the season four of the show.

Recall that Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija season 4 for assaulting her fellow housemate, Mercy.

The serial entrepreneur said that it is better to be to be disqualified than evicted.

Tacha who just signed a multi-million naira deal with leading phone brand, Oppo, wrote:

“BETTER TO BE DISQUALIFIED THAN EVICTED!! Say something new”.

Her tweet comes after Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show advised the new housemates to stay away from troubles and fights else, they get disqualified.

See the post below;