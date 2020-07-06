Benue University Deputy Vice Chancellor Dies From Coronavirus

Benue State University Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof Godwin Achinge has been confirmed dead days after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The deceased who was also the vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, died on Sunday July 5, at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Vanguard reported that a member of the Action committee who spoke on condition of anonymity as he confirmed the death of Prof. Achinge to newsmen, said;

"We lost our Vice Chairman, Prof. Achinge to the virus this afternoon in Jos, but we are still waiting for the family to be briefed on the development."