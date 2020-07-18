Being Part Of Mandela Day Global Celebration Thrills Me –CDQ

Rapper, Sodiq Yusuf, better known as CDQ, maintains that the fact that entertainers glorify cyber-crime doesn’t mean they engage in it.

In an encounter with Saturday Beats, the ‘Nowo e Soke’ artiste said, “Entertainers glorifying cybercrime do not necessarily engage in it. If an artiste performs at a party and sings the praises of whoever is spraying him money, he may not know that the person he is praising is guilty of certain crimes. It’s only bad when an artiste is aware the person has been convicted and still continues glorifying them. A respected rapper in the United States of America, such as Jay-Z, could rap about Pablo Escobar (a notorious drug dealer) and that doesn’t mean the artiste is involved in drug trafficking.”

Sharing the biggest thing fame has done for him, CDQ said, “The biggest thing fame has done for me is to enable me take good care of my mother and family members when it was needed the most. I lost my father at the age of four.”

Assessing the success of indigenous rappers in the country, Yusuf said, “Indigenous rappers are not doing badly but we can definitely do better. Almost all the indigenous rappers have switched to singing. They are becoming more known for singing than rapping.”

CDQ also noted that he felt great when he was contacted to be part of the Mandela Day Global Celebration, an event that would be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.

He said, “I felt very great. It was unbelievable at first when Kojo (the son of a former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan) contacted me about it. Anyway, I believe it is a fulfillment of what the Bible says that one’s talent would make one wine and dine with kings. I am grateful about that.”