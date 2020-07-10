BBNaija’s Thelma Transforms Into A Mermaid For Her 28th Birthday (Photos)

Former big brother Naija housemate, Thelma Ibemere is a happy woman after turning 28.

The reality star transformed into a mermaid to celebrate her birthday today, July 10th.

The photos were taken by the beach.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

“It’s yet another year.. I am grateful for the gift of life, and I can’t simply thank God enough for this day. 😩🙏

It’s my BIRTHDAY 🍾 Enough FISH for all🤩”

It could be recalled that Thelma celebrated her 27th birthday in the BBNaija house last year. On the morning of her big day, some of the housemates woke her up from the bed, dragged her to the jacuzzi and dunked her, giving her a wet look.

Just when she had thought there’d be no celebration on her behalf, Biggie then surprised her. At night, he delivered a beautiful birthday cake to the lady who was caught off guard.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCdEODisdNh/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7