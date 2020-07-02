BBNaijaReunion: ”Ask Me To Be Your Girlfriend, If You Want Me To Date You’ – Esther Challenges Frodd

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Esther has revealed why she is not in a relationship with Frodd.

Recall that the two were an item while in the house as Frodd made it very obvious that he liked her.

Well, things didn’t move to the permanent site after leaving the house.

During the reunion, Host Ebuka Uchendu decided to know why things didn’t work out between the two.

Responding, Esther said that Frodd failed to properly ask her to be his girlfriend.

However, Frodd refuted Esther’s claim and said he’d done exactly that on the 36th floor in Dubai, that they were supposed to have a dinner and Esther came out looking so simple.

Esther however said that she liked Frodd and she even liked him more outside the house.

In her words:

“I liked Frodd. I even liked him more outside the house. He grew on me”

“Another thing that made me argue with Frodd a lot is that he complains a lot about things”

