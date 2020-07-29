BBNaija2020: You Shouldn’t Be Upset, We’re Just Friends – Nengi Tells Ozo (Video)

BBNaija’s fans who are hoping for Nenji and Ozo to become a couple, have been left disappointed after Nenji clarified her relationship with Ozo.

Ozo who has made it known that he is attracted to Nenji, has been friend zoned by the latter. Nenji had questioned Ozo on why he has been avoiding her the whole day. Ozo then replied that he wasn’t because he helped her change the microphone battery.

She asked him not to be upset about the whole thing because at the end of the day, they are just friends and it is not like they have something more.

See the video below: