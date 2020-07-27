BBNaija2020: “We Should Have A Child Together” – Kiddwaya Tells Wathoni

Big brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has expressed his sexual desires with fellow housemate, Wathoni.

Wathoni and Kiddwaya had the first kiss in the house after their Saturday night party during a truth or dare game, and now they are talking of having a child together.

Last night in the garden while having a conversation, Kiddwaya told Wathoni that they should have a baby girl and name her Leila.

“We should have a baby girl together and name her Leila. We were standing in front of the mirror and I said “don’t we look cute together?”. he said.

Wathoni replied; “You hugged me today and said “can we just be like this?” and I replied “it’s better on the bed””

