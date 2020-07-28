BBNaija2020: Tolanibaj And Ka3na Fight Dirty Over Food (Video)

BBNaija female housemates, Tolanibaj and Ka3na clashed over food in the Big Brother Naija house today July 28.

The faceoff ensued after Ka3na began serving some of the housemates food she cooked. Tolanibaj who already had noodles and egg, approached Ka3na for food but got told to wait for other housemates who have not eaten to get served.

This led to a round of name calling as Tolanibaj insisted that Ka3na spoke to her disrespectfully.

Here Is The Video Below;

This drama is getting too much now the house is on fire🔥, tolanibaj, praise, ka3na and lucy #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/zbjzzDA9VZ — Femii (@Femiiayo) July 28, 2020