BBNaija2020: Tolani Makes Embarrassing Blunder, Says Europe Is Not A Continent (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Tolanibaj Shobajo made a mess of herself on national tv when she argued that Europe is NOT a continent.
The 27-year-old media personality from Lagos state, who said she’s an ‘energetic babe’ made the argument in the presence of 4 other housemates during a game.
Her follow housemate, Laycon was calling out the names of the continent when Tolani asked him to calm down, insisting that Europe is not a continent.
Laycon tried correcting her but she still stood by her beliefs that Europe is not part of the continents.
