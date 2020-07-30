BBNaija2020: Tochi And Lucy Clash Over House Cleaning (video)

Few weeks into the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show and it appears the peace and harmony that has been present in the house is fast slipping away.

Just recently, female housemate, Lucy and Tochi were involved in a heated argument over the cleaning of the Big Brother Naija house.

The drama had started after Lucy directed Tochi to go outside and clean because they are many people cleaning the interior of the house.

Tochi then told Lucy that he will only move out when others are cleaning the exterior part of the house. Lucy was however quick to remind him that she is the Head of House and also read the rule book to him.

