BBNaija2020: See How Erica Reacted After Kidd Waya Touched Her Body During Night Party (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Kidd Waya was caught on camera last night while attempting to fondle the breasts of pretty female housemate, Erica, without her consent.

The incident happened during the BBNaija Lockdown first Saturday night party.

Erica, however, reacted swiftly by shoving him aside and walked away from the scene.

Kidd Waya has not hidden his admiration for Eric, who is seen by many as the ‘hottest girl’ among the BBNaija Lockdown housemates.

He later told her, “You look cute and I wanna kiss you when you talk too much.

“I’m crushing over you. This the natural reaction of the heart. It’s how I feel.”

Kidd Waya, born in Lagos State, is the son of a Nigerian billionaire businessman, Terry Waya and the Chief Executive Officer of Vally Agriculture and Foods Company in Nigeria.

