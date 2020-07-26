BBNaija2020: Romantic Photos From Last Night’s Party

Last night, Big Brother Naija season 5 housemates had their first night party and it was indeed a remarkable moment for all housemates.

Legendary beat producer, Sarz, controlled the tempo of the room. Although there were turndowns about the songs and beats, it was still a lively experience for the housemates, especially since it was their first party since the reality show began.

The party was going smoothly, and some romantic scenes between the housemates who have been entangling themselves were captured on camera.

The moment Erica got angry with Kiddwaya for groping her boobs and the rocking sessions of Laycon and Brighto were also captured.

