BBNaija2020: Prince Ignores As Nengi Tries To “Seduce” Him

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi was ignored last night when she flaunted her ass in front of Prince, her love interest.

Nengi joined other housemates in the garden, wearing a sexy pajamas which revealed her butt. After a long conversation with the housemates, she claimed she wanted to go to bed, but stood up from the bed and placed her hand on Prince.

She then passed right in front of Prince and went back to the bed where she was, turned around to sit down and stylishly bent down in front of Prince, who totally ignored her.

Nigerians who found the act distasteful and unpleasant slammed her on Twitter.

Watch the video below…