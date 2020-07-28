BBNaija2020: “People Wait For Years To Kiss Me” – Nengi Boasts To Ozo

Housemate Rebecca Nengi Hampson has bragged to her fellow housemate and love interest, Ozo, after she refused to kiss him.

The housemates had a truth or dare game last night, and Ozo was dared to kiss Nengi for 30 minutes, which she refused, saying she would drink instead.

This surprised the housemates as they thought the two were that cool already. Fast forward to after the games, Nengi explained to Prince why she didn’t kiss him.

“Kissing me is a big deal, it’s such a big deal. It’s not an easy thing, it’s something people wait for years to do.” she told him.

When Ozo asked why, she said; “Have you seen me?”

Watch the video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDLTHJlFQ8X/