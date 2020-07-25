BBNaija2020: Ozo Grabs Nengi By The Waist And Kissed Her On The Shoulder (Video)

BBNaija housemates, Ozo and Nengi are fast developing penchant for ‘expressing’ their feelings. The duo were spotted in a lovey-dovey situation which has gotten some viewers of the show talking.

This comes after Ozo and Nneji played a card game with other housemates at the dining table.

Right after the game the housemates moved to the kitchen whilst others moved to the bedroom to take a rest.

In what is believed to be the biggest highlight of the day, Nengi was carried on the back of Trikky Tee before she dropped and made her way out.

Before she could reach the door, Ozo grabbed her by the waist and kissed her on the shoulder. The act has sent the internet buzzing with many of their fans in a frenzy mood.

Watch video below: