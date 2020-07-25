BBNaija2020: Ozo Curves Nengi As Dorathy Insists On Removing Herself From Their Love Triangle (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy recently declared her intention to distance herself from Ozo over fears that she might be missing out on finding true love in the house.

According to Dora, housemates believe she is distracting Ozo from sticking to Nengi because he has already claimed his type of woman is ‘Nengi’.

“I don’t have to say it, it is already somewhere in their head that what is this one still doing hanging around him when he obviously likes somebody else”, Dora said.

Speaking further, Dora noted that most guys in the house do not approach her because they feel she’s attached to Ozo since he is always around her.

Watch video below: