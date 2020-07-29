BBNaija2020: Nigerians Mock Lucy’s Hair And Attitude; Compare Her To A Mop Stick

Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy Essien, has been trolled on social media over her choice of hair and character. Lucy’s hair style was compared to a mop stick as some people dragged her for not having a good attitude in the house.

“I’m not going to say anything because they don’t listen to me in this house” , one troll wrote.

Ad by Valueimpression

See some comments below;

“This Lucy girl is the real deal. We need action and drama”

“I said it😂.. no difference between mop and the hair”

“Mop the whole house”

Lucy had earlier broke into tears during her diary session. She complained to Biggie about housemates not listening to her. According to her, they refuse to take her orders and refuse to behave like adults.

Lucy feels her fellow housemates are making her job as the Head of House difficult.