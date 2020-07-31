BBNaija2020: Neo And Vee Break Up After Few Days (Video)

Season 5 housemates of the #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown show Vee and Neo who recently got into a relationship in the house have ended things between them.
The lovebirds had a misunderstanding and 26 year old Neo who is a ride-hailing app driver and a Delta State native said it was okay they walked away.
Vee, 23, is a musician based in Lagos, Nigeria although she was born and raised in London, she moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides.
Vee and Neo have since made up in a now viral video and fans have shared their opinion.
Check on the video below.
Neo and Vee breakup summary. #bbnaija2020lockdown #bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/6hpmK0A8P7
— NENGI I STAN (@Ecstasy61214628) July 31, 2020
Neo and vee have settled 🥰🥰🥰,
This ship is not for the faint hearted, see cruise#BBNaija #bbnaijalockdown2020 #neovee #veeneo #VeeHive #NeoTribe pic.twitter.com/myo10ynJFT
— Neo&Vee For Life (@NeoVeeship) July 31, 2020