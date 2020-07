Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nengi, has emerged the winner of first Head of House challenge for the ‘LockDown’ edition.

The position of HoH was assumed by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by “Biggie”.

Housemates were assigned the task of selecting the Head of House after playing a Betway HoH game.

The competition was fierce but Nengi won the game of chance and thus emerged the Head of House. She picked Wathoni as her deputy HOH as requested by big brother