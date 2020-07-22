BBNaija2020: Nengi Bags Endorsement Deal While In Big Brother’s House

BBNaija 2020 housemate, Nengi has bagged an endorsement deal while in the house.

This was confirmed by the C.E.O of Royal hairs, Steve Thompson who took to social media to make the announcement public.

Royal hairs is the same brand that has previously signed endorsement deals Mercy Eke, Tacha and Chioma

According to Steve, no matter how many days she spends in Big Brother’s house, when ever she comes out, Royal hairs will work with her.

In his words:

“Royal Hair baby, We will work with her no matter how many days she spent in the house,

This particular babe @nengiofficial is with a good heart infact She did a Free photoshoot for us in 2016!!!!!

We will support her heavily, you dont even understand. Congrats to all the house mates , let the best win. @stevethompson_royal is gonna support this babe”