BBNaija2020: Nengi Admits Ozo Is Handsome As She Flaunts Her ‘Asset’ For Him (Video)

BBNaija 2020 housemates are already hooking up with each other and Nengi has constantly made it clear with her actions that Ozo belongs to her.

A recent video shows Nengi and Ozo talking about relationships. The look on her face couldn’t help but speak of love as she revealed the kind of person she is in a relationship.

To show she has interest in Ozo, she suggested he might be a womanizer as she admitted that he’s handsome.

The video also shows her flaunting her backside just to let Ozo know that she’s hot enough to lure him into her arms.

Watch the video below;