BBNaija2020: Male Housemates Unleash The Bobrisky In Them (Video)

BBNaija male housemates have got viewers of the show talking after they got their hands on the female housemates’ wigs and rocked it on their heads.

Housemates like Tochi, Laycon, Ozo, Trikytee, Praise, Brighto, among others, were seen making funny gestures to the delight of the female housemates.

Interestingly, they also mimicked popular cross dresser, Bobrisky and recreated some of his famous gestures and catch-phrases.

Some social media users who reacted to the clip teasingly noted that the male housemates were all channelling their inner ‘Bobrisky’.

Bobrisky also shared the clip on his official Instagram page.

