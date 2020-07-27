BBNaija2020: Lucy Picks Prince As Her Deputy Head Of House (Video)

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Lucy, has emerged the Head of House for this week challenge for the ‘Lockdown’ edition.

Lucy went on to pick Prince as Deputy Head of House, citing their closeness as the reason for picking him.

Lucy, who won the challenge will now be free from eviction this week alongside her Deputy Head of House, Prince.

Watch the video below:

Prince accepts the title as HOH.

All housemates are up for possible eviction this week except HOH #Lucy and deputy HoH #Prince. Housemates are not to campaign for any votes. Voting starts 10pm tonight !!!#BBNaija #OSGBBNaija #BBNaijaLaunch #BBNaijaLockdown #OloriSupergal pic.twitter.com/vXliBSUZyL — BBNAIJA Lockdown (@OloriSupergal) July 27, 2020

Lucy is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. Though she is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average.

She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her.