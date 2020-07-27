#BBNaija2020: Lucy Picks Prince As Her Deputy Head Of House (Video)

share on:

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Lucy, has emerged the Head of House for this week challenge for the ‘Lockdown’ edition.

Lucy went on to pick Prince as Deputy Head of House, citing their closeness as the reason for picking him.

Lucy, who won the challenge will now be free from eviction this week alongside her Deputy Head of House, Prince.

Watch the video below:

Lucy is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. Though she is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average.

She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her.

Tags:LucyPrince
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.