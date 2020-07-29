BBNaija2020: “Lilo And Eric Should Be Evicted So They Can Do Their Traditional Marriage” – Lady Blows Hot

A Nigerian lady identified as Dee Larry has taken to Twitter to air her opinion on the first set of housemates to be evicted from BBNaija reality show.

According to Larry, BBN couple, Eric and Lilo need to be voted out of the reality show so they can plan their traditional marriage.

“I think Lilo and Eric should be voted out next week so they can go and do their traditional marriage”, she wrote.

Eric and Lilo have been a perfect couple since the beginning of the show but some fans are not having it at all.

While some feel they are doing too much already for just few days into the show, others have slammed Lilo for being too loose.

