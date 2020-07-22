BBNaija2020: “Laycon Is Very Smart But His Appearance Says Different” – Erica

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica has expressed her sincere love for fellow housemate, Laycon.

She noted that she really likes Laycon because he is smart, calm, cool and calculated. She also said he thinks very deep and acts very matured unlike some other people.

Speaking further, Erica said Laycon’s appearance doesn’t really portray him as a person who is smart, but if you go closer to him, you’d know he really is.

She tagged Laycon the ‘aristotle’ and ‘philosopher’ in the house, adding that Laycon does not get angry easily despite the kind of stuffs that has been said about him.