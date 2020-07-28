BBNaija2020: Laycon Gives Erica ‘Interesting’ Lap Dance (Video)

Laycon gave fellow housemates the surprise of their lives after giving Erica a romantic lap dance in the ongoing BBNaija 2020 edition.

Housemate Erica had dared her fellow housemate, Laycon to pick any female housemate of his choice and give her a lap dance.

Surprisingly, he chose same Erica who dared her and left everybody’s mouth agape after he gave her a very detailed lap dance while Erica smiled and laughed out loud throughout the lap dance session with him.

Upon being dared, he wasted no time and the “street boy” in him was immediately awakened.

Pulling off his white singlet, he jumped on the challenge and the outcome was amazing.

Watch short video below;