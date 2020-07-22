BBNaija2020: Laycon Becomes First Housemate To Be Verified By Instagram

Fans of Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon are currently setting Instagram on fire as their fave, Laycon becomes first housemate to be verified by instagram.

Laycon’s “ghetto-like” appearance became the subject of social media ridicule as twitter users likened him to all sorts from being a drug user to a street hawker.

A twitter user even said he won’t be surprised if Big Brother says, “This is Big Brother, Laycon report to the diary room, SARS is here to pick you up.”

However, the “rejected stone” later became the cornerstone after twitter users discovered his music and swiftly began to praise him for his talent.

He has just been verified by Instagram and his fans can’t keep calm about it.