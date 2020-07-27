BBNaija2020: Kiddwaya Proposes To Three Different Housemates In One Night (Video)

Billionaire son, Kiddwaya has got tongues wagging after using different formats to woo some of the females in the ongoing BBNaija 2020 show.

On Sunday, Kiddwaya tried his luck on Erica, Wathoni and also Nengi who has a crush on Ozo.

The soft talker started off by kissing Tolanibaj who made the move on him after she was dared to pick a housemate to kiss.

When fans thought Kiddwaya would use the opportunity to find a relationship with Tolanibaj, they found him declaring affection for Erica.

The billionaire son told her that he would love to have a baby with her.

The same night, he was spotted telling Nengi that he will buy her a ring with diamonds from Botswana.

See reactions and the video below.

@ijogbonna: “Only kidd pressed Erica’s Bobby, kissed Tbaj, wants to draw wathoni naked, wants to have a baby girl with her , wants to buy ring and diamonds for Nengi y’all rebranding it ‘cruise ‘. Small cruise that Nengi cruised this night, she is evil, a witch, Una go tire

@SitaliGigi: Kidd is telling Nengi he will buy her a ring from London and source the diamond from Botswana.. after telling Erica he will take her to London and telling wathoni they will have a baby. I hate the guy

@keletso30933369: Nengi and Wathoni friendship is missing something: Trust. Both tell each other things but omit to tell each other certain truths, especially matters of the hearts. Nengi hasn’t divulged to Wathoni what Kidd said to her because she knows Wathoni has feelings for Kidd.