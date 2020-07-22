BBNaija2020: I’ve Never Been In Love – Ka3na

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na who trended yesterday after she revealed she is seperated from her 64-year-old husband and has a mini estate has disclosed that she has never been in love.

The 27-year-old mother of one who gave an insight to some of her past experiences, said she married her husband because he is her best friend and she also respects him.

She went on to reveal that she regrets paying bills of younger men she went out with in the past. Ka3na added that she has never in a state of being unable to do without someone which she considers as being in love.