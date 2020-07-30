BBNaija2020: “I Want To Go Home, I’m Tired Of This House” – Erica Laments To Laycon

Housemate Erica Nlewedim has talked to Laycon about being sad and homesick, saying she won’t mind being evicted on Sunday.

Erica says she finds it difficult bonding with new people, and that she misses her own people. But at the same time she doesn’t want to go home because she needs the platform for her career.

She also told him that she just wants to be left alone as not to blow out on anybody. Laycon then encouraged her to be strong.

Watch the video below….