BBNaija2020: I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes – Dorathy Admits (Video)

The BBNaija 2020 reality show on is and everybody is talking about it. Seeing as there is no maid or domestic staff on the reality show, the housemates are left to do their own personal chores even if they do not like it. The house is filled with people from different backgrounds, some more privileged than the others.

Just recently, one of the housemates, Dorathy Bachor, admitted to another contestant that she used to pay her sister to wash her clothes. She did this while doing her laundry on the show.

Dorathy also said that she sometimes used to decide to wash all the plates in the house in exchange for her sister to do her laundry. It appears she is not a fan of washing clothes.

See the video below: