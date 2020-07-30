BBNaija2020: “I Started Smoking Weed When I Lost My Mum” – Nengi

Big brother Naija housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has revealed when she started smoking weed.

According to the 22-year-old beauty queen, she started smoking weed when she lost her mum as it helped her get her mind off it. She also went further to say that although weed helps you forget stuff, that she has stopped because she had Ulcer, which made her stop.

She revealed this during a conversation with fellow housemate, Tochi.

“Some people don’t really understand, there are some things that would to you that you just need to get your mind off it. When I lost my mum, that was when I started smoking weed, cause I just want to forget, you know weed helps you forget and stuff. I smoked for a while but I have stopped, I stopped cause I had Ulcer, Ulcer helped me to stop.” she said.

Watch the video below…

#Nengi with the contrasting mystique🔥, ok food for the trolls she smoked weed 😛but she stopped . That is the magic.#BigBrotherNaijaLockdown #BBNaija and by the way #Tochi is a great interviewer. He flips the script😍 pic.twitter.com/z0n0oKVqW6

— Jichi Netben (@JNetben) July 30, 2020